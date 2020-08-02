An infectious diseases physician’s COVID-19 message for young Victorians

As stricter coronavirus restrictions come into force, an epidemiologist has shared an important message for young Victorians.

A doctor aged in his 30s is among those in intensive care with COVID-19, and infectious diseases physician Dr Sanjaya Senanayake has warned that’s not an isolated case.

“We’re worried in particular about young people not complying because they think they’re invincible and immune to this,” he told Ross and Russel.

Dr Senananyake shared a message for young Victorians who think they’re not at risk.

“I’ll give you a stat from the US at the moment. My understanding is that 18 to 49 year olds with COVID in hospital now outnumber those in hospital with COVID who are over 50,” he said.

“Young people CAN get sick.”

If we all follow the rules, Dr Senanayake is hopeful we’ll be able to gather together by Christmas.

“Hopefully … you’ll be having a normal Christmas lunch.”

