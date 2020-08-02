3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • An infectious diseases physician’s..

An infectious diseases physician’s COVID-19 message for young Victorians

7 hours ago
Ross and Russel

As stricter coronavirus restrictions come into force, an epidemiologist has shared an important message for young Victorians.

A doctor aged in his 30s is among those in intensive care with COVID-19, and infectious diseases physician Dr Sanjaya Senanayake has warned that’s not an isolated case.

“We’re worried in particular about young people not complying because they think they’re invincible and immune to this,” he told Ross and Russel.

Dr Senananyake shared a message for young Victorians who think they’re not at risk.

“I’ll give you a stat from the US at the moment. My understanding is that 18 to 49 year olds with COVID in hospital now outnumber those in hospital with COVID who are over 50,” he said.

“Young people CAN get sick.”

If we all follow the rules, Dr Senanayake is hopeful we’ll be able to gather together by Christmas.

“Hopefully … you’ll be having a normal Christmas lunch.”

Press PLAY below for more.

STAGE 4 LOCKDOWN: New COVID-19 restrictions begin in Melbourne tonight

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332