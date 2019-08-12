Ando lists his top five long-sleeve wearing footballers!

Long-sleeve footy jumpers have been a big talking point in recent days, with Alastair Clarkson’s no long-sleeve policy the source of much discussion when Hawthorn played the Giants in freezing conditions in Canberra on Friday night!

3AW Breakfast’s sports guru, Jon Anderson, was given the task of revealing his top-five long-sleeve wearing footballers from over the years.

He excluded Michael Tuck from his list, saying he was the “father” of all long-sleeve wearers.

The five, in no particular order, were…

Trevor Barker, Peter Hudson, James Hird, Brad Hardie and Stephen Silvagni.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Breakfast