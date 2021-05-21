3AW
Anger and frustration as another Melbourne-based chef faces deportation

1 hour ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Anger and frustration as another Melbourne-based chef faces deportation

The head chef from one of Melbourne’s most-loved restaurants narrowly faced deportation last week after a public appeal on 3AW Mornings to reverse a federal government decision.

And it opened a can of worms.

Neil Mitchell has since been contacted by other businesses in a similar predicament.

“Clearly, there is a desperate shortage of staff in the industry,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

Laura Coluccio runs The Faculty Cafe in Hawthorn and said their head chief of several years had also had their Visa application rejected.

“The department states the chef is working in a limited service restaurant, which we’re clearly not,” she said.

Press PLAY below to hear more about the case

Picture by Getty iStock

Neil Mitchell
News
