Anger and frustration as another Melbourne-based chef faces deportation

The head chef from one of Melbourne’s most-loved restaurants narrowly faced deportation last week after a public appeal on 3AW Mornings to reverse a federal government decision.

And it opened a can of worms.

Neil Mitchell has since been contacted by other businesses in a similar predicament.

“Clearly, there is a desperate shortage of staff in the industry,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

Laura Coluccio runs The Faculty Cafe in Hawthorn and said their head chief of several years had also had their Visa application rejected.

“The department states the chef is working in a limited service restaurant, which we’re clearly not,” she said.

