Fines debacle deepens: Another 17,000 parking fines to be overturned

More than 17,000 parking fines issued in the past decade may be refunded an ongoing fines debacle deepens.

Parks Victoria at Albert Park Reserve, Monash University, City of Greater Geelong, Frankston City Council, Mildura City Council, Bass Coast and Hume City Council concede they were illegally outsourcing their fines appeal processes.

It comes after three councils were last year ordered to pay back $20 million in fines for “very similar” breaches.

The massive problem was unearthed by the Rumour File and investigated by Neil Mitchell in March 2019, prompting the Victorian Ombudsman to investigate.

A total of 19 councils and agencies have now been implicated in the debacle and hundreds of thousands of fines have been repaid.

Victorian Ombudsman Deborah Glass said the exact number of motorist affected by unlawful fines issued by the five new councils, Parks Victoria and Monash University, is unclear.

“It’s at least 17,000 and I would say it would be certainly well in excess of that,” she told Neil Mitchell.

Ms Glass urged motorists to check if they’re eligible for a refund.

“I would encourage any motorist who challenged a fine for legitimacy or fairness at any of the councils or agencies we have disclosed here to get in touch with them and check their eligibility,” she said.

Press PLAY below for more.