Another $491 million in tax relief: Victorian licence and car registration fee hikes frozen

The state government has announced another $491 million in economic relief measures to ease the pain experienced by Victorians during the coronavirus pandemic.

Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas today revealed another $425 million in tax relief to support Victorian businesses.

The 80,000 businesses which have signed up for JobKeeper will be exempt from payroll tax and the WorkCover levy payments to employees who are not working.

A range of fee and fine increases due to come into force on July 1 will also be frozen to ease the economic pain experienced by Victorians.

Drivers licence fees, vehicle registration fees and the fire service property levy are among the fees which will be frozen at current rates as part of today’s announcement.

Mr Pallas said the new announcements bring the Victorian government’s COVID-19 support to residents and businesses to more than $3 billion.

“Along with the $500 million tenancy package and the deferral of the landfill levy, which we have already announced, that brings the level of total support … to more than $3 billion announced by the state,” he said.

Today’s announcement comes on top of Victoria’s $1.7 billion economic survival package.