Another AFL match listed as a possible COVID-19 exposure site
A second AFL match in Melbourne last Sunday has been listed as a possible COVID-19 exposure site.
The health department has revealed a positive case attended the Essendon vs North Melbourne clash at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.
It’s been listed as a Tier 2 exposure site.
Anybody who sat on Level 1, between Aisles 5 and 28, and Level 3, between Aisles 6 and 29, must get tested as soon as possible and isolate until they receive a negative result.
The news comes after a positive case also attended the Collingwood and Port Adelaide match at the MCG on the same day.