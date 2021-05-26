3AW
Another AFL match listed as a possible COVID-19 exposure site

4 hours ago
Article image for Another AFL match listed as a possible COVID-19 exposure site

A second AFL match in Melbourne last Sunday has been listed as a possible COVID-19 exposure site.

The health department has revealed a positive case attended the Essendon vs North Melbourne clash at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

It’s been listed as a Tier 2 exposure site.

Anybody who sat on Level 1, between Aisles 5 and 28, and Level 3, between Aisles 6 and 29, must get tested as soon as possible and isolate until they receive a negative result.

The news comes after a positive case also attended the Collingwood and Port Adelaide match at the MCG on the same day.

