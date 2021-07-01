3AW
Another deadly motorcycle crash in horror 24 hours on Melbourne’s roads

6 hours ago
3AW Breakfast
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Melbourne’s west.

The rider collided with a refrigerated van on the corner of Ballarat Road and Esmond St in Ardeer at about 5.30pm yesterday.

The male motorcyclist died at the scene and his female passenger was critically injured.

The driver of the van was also hospitalised.

It’s the fourth serious and second fatal crash involving motorbikes on Melbourne’s roads in just 24 hours.

A 26-year-old motorcyclist was killed in an alleged hit-run early yesterday morning.

A 30-year-old motorist remains in custody.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash at Carrum Downs last night, and another is fighting for life after a collision at Thomastown yesterday morning.

There have been six fatalities on Victoria’s roads since Monday.

