Another milk recall: The new products you shouldn’t drink

We’re being urged to check the milk in our fridges amid another recall.

Coles, Woolworths and IGA have pulled one- and two-litre bottles of milk, because they could contain E. coli.

The brands in question include Pauls, Rev Low Fat Milk, 7-Eleven Lite milk and Gippy milk.

They have a use-by date of July 2 and should be returned for a full refund.

There are fears Coles’s home brand Fresh Full Cream two-litre milk could also be contaminated, but the bottles were only sold at Coles Express stores and not Coles supermarkets.

The recall comes just a week after another eight milk varieties were pulled from shelves, because they could contain a cleaning solution.