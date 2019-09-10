Another music bombshell? Rumour File told the The Rolling Stones are coming to Australia

The radio segment that has an excellent track record of revealing big-name music tours has been told The Rolling Stones are coming to Australia.

First, before you faint with excitement, let us be clear: This rumour has not been confirmed.

At this stage, the status of the rumour is little more than a whisper into Ross and John’s ear.

BUT, as Ross Stevenson detailed on 3AW The Rumour File this morning: “The bloke who told us has been right about these things in the past.”

And this bloke tells us the tour will happen around February to April and is slated to include five stops, including Melbourne.

3AW Breakfast has spoken to the company they were told would likely be promoting The Rolling Stones, and they said they have nothing pencilled in…

The Stones are currently on tour in the US, where our very own newsreader David Armstrong recently saw them play in Dallas.

The Rumour File is the same segment that first reported the Red Hot Chilli Peppers were coming to Australia.

And earlier this month it was The Rumour File that revealed the full line-up for AFL grand final entertainment for the fourth consecutive year.