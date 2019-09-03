The Rumour File just revealed the AFL grand final headline act — again

It looks like the Rumour File‘s done it again!

It was asserted with some certainty on the top-rating 3AW Breakfast segment this morning that iconic Australian songwriter Paul Kelly will be the headline musical act at this year’s AFL grand final.

That comes after Ross on Saturday revealed popular current Australian acts Dean Lewis and Tones and I will play a role at the MCG.

And it comes after several years of the Rumour File being the first place to reveal the musical act on footy’s biggest day.

HIT LIST: When The Rumour File heard it first…

2018: Jimmy Barnes and Black Eyed Peas

Jimmy Barnes and Black Eyed Peas 2017: The Killers

The Killers 2016: Sting

Sting 2014: Tom Jones

It wouldn’t be Kelly’s first time performing at the MCG; he was the pre-match entertainment in 2012.

(Photos by Lisa Maree Williams and Cassandra Hannagan/WireImage, via Getty Images)