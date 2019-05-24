Another protest to disrupt the CBD on Friday…

The CBD has shown itself to be a protest hotbed on Friday.

Climate Change protesters brought the city to a standstill during the afternoon.

Refugee advocates will protest outside the state library from 5.30pm.

Chris Breen, Spokesman for Refugee Action Collective Victoria, told Tom Elliott the “No Mandate 4 Refugee Racism” protest was in response to the “mental health catastrophe” on Manus Island following the Morrison government’s re-election.

“The Australian people did not vote for what’s happening on Manus Island,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive