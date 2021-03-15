3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Another three countries suspend rollout..

Another three countries suspend rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine

2 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Another three countries suspend rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine

Another three countries have suspended the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine, amid concerns about blood clots.

Germany, France and Italy have halted their rollouts of the vaccine, joining a growing list of countries which have suspended administration of the jab.

Germany’s Health Minister says the decision is “purely precautionary”.

Meanwhile, France and Italy halted their rollouts pending advice from the European Medicines Agency, which is due tomorrow.

Virologist at the Warwick Medical School at the University of Warwick, Professor Lawrence Young, says it’s “always a concern if you see any adverse effects of any medicine”.

“But I do think the panic at the moment is unnecessary,” he told Ross and Russel.

The World Health Organisation has not found any evidence that the vaccine increases the risk of blood clots.

Press PLAY below for more.

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332