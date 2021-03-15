Another three countries suspend rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine

Another three countries have suspended the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine, amid concerns about blood clots.

Germany, France and Italy have halted their rollouts of the vaccine, joining a growing list of countries which have suspended administration of the jab.

Germany’s Health Minister says the decision is “purely precautionary”.

Meanwhile, France and Italy halted their rollouts pending advice from the European Medicines Agency, which is due tomorrow.

Virologist at the Warwick Medical School at the University of Warwick, Professor Lawrence Young, says it’s “always a concern if you see any adverse effects of any medicine”.

“But I do think the panic at the moment is unnecessary,” he told Ross and Russel.

The World Health Organisation has not found any evidence that the vaccine increases the risk of blood clots.

Press PLAY below for more.