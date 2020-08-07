3AW
Anti-mask protest organisers arrested over CBD rally planned for Sunday

2 hours ago
3AW News

Police have arrested two anti-maskers over a rally planned in Melbourne’s CBD on Sunday.

It comes after police yesterday warned would-be protesters they would face fines.

“This selfish behaviour will absolutely not be tolerated,” Victoria Police said in a statement.

Two search warrants were executed yesterday evening in Mooroolbark and Chirnside Park, with police seizing phones and a computer.

A 41-year-old Mooroolbark man was charged with incitement.

He was bailed and will appear at the Melbourne Magistrates Court on January 21.

A 41-year-old man from Chirnside Park was also arrested last night, but was released with intent to summons.

He is expected to be charged with incitement this afternoon.

Victoria Police issues warning to would-be protesters

3AW News
News
