Anti-mask protest organisers arrested over CBD rally planned for Sunday
Police have arrested two anti-maskers over a rally planned in Melbourne’s CBD on Sunday.
It comes after police yesterday warned would-be protesters they would face fines.
“This selfish behaviour will absolutely not be tolerated,” Victoria Police said in a statement.
Two search warrants were executed yesterday evening in Mooroolbark and Chirnside Park, with police seizing phones and a computer.
A 41-year-old Mooroolbark man was charged with incitement.
He was bailed and will appear at the Melbourne Magistrates Court on January 21.
A 41-year-old man from Chirnside Park was also arrested last night, but was released with intent to summons.
He is expected to be charged with incitement this afternoon.