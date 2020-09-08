Arson squad investigating deadly Carrum Downs caravan park fire
One person is dead after a blaze broke out at a Carrum Downs caravan park overnight.
CFA crews were called to the caravan park on Frankston-Dandenong Road at about 9.30pm, where they found a cabin engulfed in flames.
Police have confirmed one person died at the scene.
The deceased person is yet to be formally identified.
Arson squad detectives, fire investigators and an arson chemist are on the scene this morning.
The circumstances surrounding the blaze are yet to be determined.