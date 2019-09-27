‘As good as I’ve seen’: Richmond icon’s huge call about Dustin Martin

Richmond icon Royce Hart says Dustin Martin is “as good as anybody I’ve seen” when it comes to using the football.

Hart, who made the No.4 famous at Tigerland long before Martin, spoke with 3AW Drive on Friday.

“He disposes of the ball by hand and by foot as good as anybody I’ve ever seen,” Hart said of Martin.

“They talk about his rough play and shrugging of tackles, but if you look closely at the way he gets rid of the ball – it invariably finds a target.”

