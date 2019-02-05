3AW
‘Ashamed’, ‘disappointed’ — but going nowhere: NAB chief Andrew Thorburn talks to Neil Mitchell

36 mins ago
Neil Mitchell

The NAB boss has cancelled his long-service leave to deal with the fallout from the Banking Royal Commission.

Chief executive Andrew Thorburn, who copped the wrath of yesterday’s report, today told Neil Mitchell he was “disappointed to read the Commissioner’s view on me and us (the NAB)” after they were singled out in Kenneth Hayne’s report.

But, despite suggestions he might quit, Mr Thorburn has vowed to carry on and make good.

“I’m more determined than ever to do the right thing,” he told Neil Mitchell.

 Click PLAY for the full interview

Treasurer says banks “have got the message” following damning Royal Commission

