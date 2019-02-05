Treasurer says banks ‘have got the message’ following damning Royal Commission

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says Australian banks must change their culture following damning findings in the Banking Royal Commission.

“I think the banks have got the message, not just from me, but from 25 million Australians,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“They must do better.

“They must reform.

“They need to change the culture within their own organisations and their consumers must come first, second and third.”

