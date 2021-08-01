‘Ask Clarko and the club’: Sam Mitchell on Clarkson’s early exit

Sam Mitchell says only Alastair Clarkson and the club can explain why he is leaving Hawthorn sooner than first planned.

But the club’s next senior coach has again rejected suggestions he helped push the legendary coach out the door.

Kevin Bartlett asked Mitchell what sparked the change of plan.

“You have to ask Clarko and the club,” he told 3AW Football.

“I think at the end of the day …Clarko is such a passionate and dominant figure … a club must have one coach.

“The reports weren’t accurate … me thinking that I didn’t want Alastair Clarkson … was far away from the truth.”

