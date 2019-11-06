ATO insists Bega businesses ‘need not be worried’ about impending visit

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) is insisting businesses who “do the right thing” don’t need to be concerned about their impending visit to the south coast of NSW.

The ATO announced it plans to visit 800 businesses around Bega and the south coast in what they describe as a crackdown on the black economy.

But some expressed concerns it was an excuse to hound businesses who may simply be behind on their quarterly payments or reporting.

ATO Assistant Commissioner Peter Holt tells Ross Greenwood honest businesses have nothing to be concerned about.

“Those businesses that are doing the right thing or trying to do the right thing need not be worried at all and, in fact, they should be welcoming these visits because we’re really trying to make it a level playing field for everyone.

“What we are looking for is those intentionally doing the wrong thing.”

