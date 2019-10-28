ATO investigated over $7 billion blowout in unpaid taxes

The Australian Taxation Office is being investigated over a $7 billion blowout in unpaid taxes, with small businesses claiming they are being unfairly targeted.

The inspector-general’s annual report revealed to parliament that there has been a 13 per cent increase in complaints against the ATO.

The Inspector-General of Taxation Karen Payne tells Ross Greenwood they aim to get a better understanding of the system.

“We want to firstly get a review started where we can get some real data and some real facts on the table.

“Then we can identify… we need to do a further deep dive into these areas.”

Image: Getty/Laura Reid