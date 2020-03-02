Australia ‘unlikely’ to shut its borders amid coronavirus: Peter Dutton

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton says Australia is unlikely to close its borders as a preventative measure against the spread of COVID-19.

Infection numbers from China, Iran and Italy have jumped dramatically, sparking concerns their respective governments are censoring the real figures.

The number of Australians diagnosed with the coronavirus has climbed to 28.

Mr Dutton has told Neil Mitchell the government is obtaining independent advice about containment measures.

“We take the numbers at face value, but there’s a lot of advice that we’re receiving including from our Five Eyes partners,” he said.

“There’s a lot of international engagement with the chief health officers with their colleagues internationally.

“I think it’s very unlikely that we close borders, Neil.

“I think our response has been prudent, it’s been measured.

“It’s started with the number one priority of keeping Australians safe.”

