Australia urged to stand strong against Chinese demands

Australia is being urged to stand strong and not cave to China’s demands to ease growing trade tensions.

Australia’s world class wine sector is the latest industry to be left “devastated” by tariffs on their products in China.

China says Australia has been “dumping” product below-cost in the country.

“We all know that’s bull dust,” Nine News political editor Chris Uhlmann told 3AW Mornings.

He said China’s list of “14 grievances” with Australia was likely to grow.

“If any government, anywhere in the world, was to roll over on any one of them you’re essentially saying you’ll give away your sovereignty in order to do business with China and the Australian government is not prepared to do that,” Uhlmann said.

“This is a difficult time for Australia, but if we start taking backward steps now, this list of 14 grievances will grow and what will your children and grandchildren be asked to give away?”

Australia is reportedly set to make a complaint to the independent umpire to help solve the issue.

Uhlmann said there was little point.

“If we make a complaint, it will take years and if the referee finds in our favour, China will ignore the rulings,” he said.

