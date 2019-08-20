Australian star Steve Smith ruled OUT of crucial Ashes Test

Steve Smith has been officially ruled out of the Third Test, starting on Thursday.

Australia’s best batsman was felled by a sickening bouncer in the Second Test at Lord’s.

He returned to the crease to bat on, which drew criticism from Neil Mitchell, but then missed day five with what was described as delayed concussion.

Marnus Labuschagne became the first concussion sub in cricket history, replacing the former Australian captain.

Smith had been in doubt to play this week, but was officially ruled out on Tuesday night (Australian time).

Smith’s absence will undoubtedly be a major blow to Australia’s chances of winning at Headingley.