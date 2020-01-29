Australians evacuated from Wuhan to be quarantined on Christmas Island

Australians who are evacuated from the Chinese province of Wuhan will be quarantined on Christmas Island for two weeks as part of an ambitious plan to get Australians out of the coronavirus epicentre.

An estimated 600 Australians in Hubei province have registered for assistance with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Qantas planes will assist the federal government with the evacuation, but further details are yet to be finalised.

The Chinese government has not yet approved the plan.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says people will only be allowed back to the Australian mainland once it’s confirmed they don’t have the disease.

“Anyone transported to Christmas Island would be there, we envisage, for up to 14 days,” he said.

“But that will be subject to the medical advice we receive.”

Hundreds of Japanese and American citizens have already been airlifted out of Hubei province.

