Australia’s first drive-through vaccination hub opens in Melbourne’s west

8 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Australia’s first drive-through vaccination hub opens in Melbourne’s west

A former Bunnings site in Melton is now Australia’s first drive-through vaccination hub.

The jabs at the Barries Road site are by appointment only.

Premier Daniel Andrews says the former Bunnings site, which will have the capacity to deliver 10,000 shots a week, will deliver a huge boost to Victoria’s vaccine rollout.

Drivers and passengers will be instructed to park before receiving their vaccination and will remain in their car for the 15 minute observation period after the shot.

It comes as young Victorians rush to book an AstraZeneca jab at the state’s mass vaccination hubs after a change which makes the vaccine eligible to all adults at nine state-run vaccination sites from today.

Previously, under 40s could only get the jab at their GP.

Today Show reporter at the drive-through hub, Izabella Staskowski, says getting the vaccine at the new hub is a simple process.

“Once you’ve got your appointment you just drive on up, you come through the gate, your park your car sideways. Someone comes up, they jab you, you sit there for 15 minutes with them and they make sure you’re okay, and then you drive on home,” she told Ross and Russel.

