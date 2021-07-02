3AW
Australia’s tourism sector says ‘devil will be in detail’ of PM’s four phase plan

31 mins ago
3aw drive
Article image for Australia’s tourism sector says ‘devil will be in detail’ of PM’s four phase plan

Australia’s tourism sector says Scott Morrison’s “four phase” road map in getting Australia out of the COVID-19 pandemic is “a start” to recovery.

But they’ll remain sceptical while the plan still lacks specific detail.

“Business at all levels, particularly the hospitality and tourism industries, have been been asking for certainty,” Margy Osmond, Chief Executive Officer of the Tourism & Transport Forum, told 3AW Drive.

“This is not certainty, but it is a step on the journey to (certainty), so we’ve got to welcome that.”

She said the “devil” would be in the detail.

“We need to know about the modelling around vaccination and what the actual dates will be and what will be hung off them, but it’s a start,” Ms Osmond said.

Press PLAY below to hear her full reaction

Picture by Getty iStock

News
