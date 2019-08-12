Autopsy reveals how suspected Canadian teen killers died

An autopsy has revealed suspected teenage murderers Bryer Schmegelsky,18, and Kam McLeod, 19, took their own lives.

The pair accused of murdering Australian man Lucas Fowler, 23, his American girlfriend Chynna Deese, 24, and botanist Leonard Dyck, died by apparent suicide in remote Canadian bush.

The two men are believed to have shot themselves.

Police were hunting the duo for more than a fortnight after finding the bodies of their alleged victims.

A key piece of evidence was found along the Nelson River shoreline on August 2.

The evidence led police to find the bodies of the pair last Wednesday near the town of Gillam in the Manitoba province.