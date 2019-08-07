Police find bodies of Canadian teen fugitives suspected of killing three people

Canadian authorities have found two bodies which they believe belong to the fugitives suspected of killing Australian man Lucas Fowler, 23, and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese, 24, as well as botanist Leonard Dyck.

The bodies, believed to be those of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, were found on Wednesday near the town of Gillam in the Manitoba province.

Police have been hunting the pair for more than a fortnight.

A key piece of evidence was discovered along the Nelson River shoreline on Friday, which significantly narrowed down the search area.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police corporal Julie Courchaine said the difficult terrain hampered the search.

“It’s an isolated, huge area, lots of challenging terrain, dense bush,” she told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“There are lots of animals in and around that area.”

Bears, polar bears, wolves and wolverines are known to frequent the area where the bodies were found.

Gillam deputy mayor John McDonald said locals are “absolutely” relived that the manhunt is over.

The bodies of the two men were discovered just one kilometre from where the undisclosed evidence was found, and eight kilometres from where a burnt out car belonging to the fugitive pair was located.

The two bodies are being sent to Winnipeg for an autopsy to confirm their identities.

Police have not released the cause of death, nor revealed how long the pair have been dead for.

Press PLAY below for more.

Press PLAY below for an earlier report.