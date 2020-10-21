Bachar Houli on life after footy and that retirement rumour

Bachar Houli admits Saturday night’s grand final may be his last AFL match.

He doesn’t want it to be.

“But I am uncontracted, at the moment, so it could be, yes,” the Richmond defender told Neil Mitchell on Wednesday.

Regardless, it will just accelerate the next phase of Houli’s life.

The 2020 Jim Stynes Community Leadership Award winner told 3AW he would continue his community work once his AFL career finished, whenever that may be.

“I’m so passionate about it,” he said.

“The satisfaction I get, whether I get paid or not, honestly, it is stuff that puts a massive smile on my face.

“It’s not about doing stuff in front of the camera, it’s not about making change through my words in speeches in front of groups.

“It’s the one on one conversations, it’s the follow up conversations you get with a young lad and he opens up about his life and the difficulties he is facing.

“That private conversation, which is always confidential and I promise it’s confidential, when you see a change, a shift of attitude, that is satisfaction money can’t buy.”

Neil Mitchell said Houli was a worthy winner of the award named in honour of former Melbourne ruckman Jim Stynes.

“That is eerie. It is the exact same attitude Jim had. It is very appropriate he won the award,” Neil said.

(Photo by Michael Willson / AFL Photos via Getty Images)