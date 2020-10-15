3AW
Bachar Houli responds to speculation about his playing future

1 hour ago
Sportsday
Football Featured

Richmond defender Bachar Houli says he’s confident he’ll be playing footy at the Tigers next year.

“Yeah, I reckon,” he told Sportsday.

“They’ve offered me another year and I’m very grateful for this and I’m just working through it.

“I’ve been there for 10 years and I’ve established something far greater than just football at the club.”

Houli had been linked with a move to Essendon.

(Photo by Michael Willson / AFL Photos via Getty Images)

Sportsday
FootballNewsSports
