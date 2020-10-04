BACK TO SCHOOL: Year 7 to 10 return dates for Melbourne students announced

Melbourne students in years seven to 10 will soon join other year levels with dates for a return to face-to-face learning announced.

Year 7 students will return from next Monday, October 12.

Students in years 8 to 10 will return from Monday, October 26.

As previously announced, primary students, VCE and VCAL students and special schools will return to on-site learning on October 12.

Announcing the return, Education Minister James Merlino said “today is a really, really great day”.

“This is the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

All secondary school students must wear a mask when they return.

School drop offs and pick ups will be staggered.

Mr Merlino said the return of years 8 to 10 will be made easier as VCE students leave campus to study for exams.

“From early November many, many senior students are on SWOTVAC preparing for their exams, so there will be the capacity at secondary schools to spread the students out across the campus,” he said.