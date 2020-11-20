Bedlam on the border: ‘Hectic’ rush to exit South Australia as lockdown begins

A New South Wales caravan park owner says there has been a massive influx of travellers coming across the South Australian border since the state announced its harsh lockdown.

Michael McIvor from Broken Hill Holiday Park says it’s been “pretty hectic” since the announcement yesterday.

“We went from 50 guests on Wednesday lunchtime … we got up to 400 within 12 hours,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“A few of the team members were still checking people in at one o’clock in the morning.”

Mr McIvor says most travellers weren’t South Australian residents fleeing the state.

“We had heaps of NSW residents that were in SA holidaying, and all of a sudden they were told ‘Lockdown or leave the state’,” he said.

