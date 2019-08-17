Ben Brown bags ten goals as North ruins Port

North have seriously damaged Port’s chances of making the finals after slaughtering the side by 86 points.

Ben Brown took the lead kicking a career-high ten goals, the first North player to kick double digits in a match in 20 years.

Shinboner Carey did so against Essendon in round 17, 1999, but Brown didn’t catch John Longmire’s club-record of 14 from 1990.

Todd Goldstein was just as pivotal in the ruck for North, as well as Nick Larkey who racked up a solid five snags.

As for Power, their percentage has suffered a big blow tonight as it slipped from 109 to 103 per cent.

Adelaide Crows are now ahead of Port on the ladder by 0.013 per cent.

North have been dominant in the first half and lead Port by 58 points.

Power have been lazy in the midfield allowing North to cut through the middle passage and lay on the goals.

Ben Brown has been busy this half bagging six goals for the Roos.

After last weeks 55-point thumping, North will be looking to redeem themselves and their newly appointed coach.

Following Adelaide’s poor performance earlier in the day, Power may still have a chance to squeeze into the final eight.

They come off the back of two decent wins and are surging at the right end of the season.

So who wins?

Image: Daniel Kalisz /Getty Images