Ben Brown says there was a ‘mourning’ period at the club after Brad Scott’s departure

Star North Melbourne forward Ben Brown admits there was a “”mourning” period at the club following Brad Scott’s departure.

Brown kicked five goals in Rhyce Shaw’s first game as caretaker coach.on Friday night as they beat Richmond by 37 points in a major upset.

He said it took the playing group time to adjust before fully focusing on the next game.

“There was a bit of a mourning period and different players went about that in different ways,” he told 3AW Football.

“It’s not like Brad is gone forever but it is something particular at our club that players haven’t had to deal with having a different senior coach.

“Guys like Ben Cunnington have been at the club for 10 years and have never known anything other than Brad.

“There was definitely a period of unknown for a couple of days but it was probably a good thing there was a six days break leading into a big Friday night game against Brisbane.”

“We had to turn ourselves around pretty quickly and get ready for the game and hopefully it speaks to the character of our group we were able to pull it together and put together a performance like we did (last night).”

Click PLAY to hear more on 3AW Football