3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ben Cunnington has surgery following shock tumour discovery

7 hours ago
3AW Football
Football Featured
Article image for Ben Cunnington has surgery following shock tumour discovery

North Melbourne star Ben Cunnington has had surgery after the discovery of a testicular tumour this week.

The Roos shared the awful news on Wednesday.

The tumour was found on Monday and fully removed on Tuesday.

“This has all happened very quickly, but our focus is on Ben and his family right now as they deal with this news and allow him to recover fully,” North Melbourne footy boss Brady Rawlings said.

“From the diagnosis earlier in the week up until this point, we’ve moved quickly to ensure Ben is in the right hands medically and that he and his family have the right support around them.

“We ask that everyone respects Ben and his family’s privacy as this is a private health matter.

“Due to the sensitive nature of this news, we ask that the same level of respect and privacy be afforded to Ben’s wider family, friends, teammates, coaches and staff.”

3AW wishes Ben all the best.

(Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332