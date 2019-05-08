Bentleigh East fatal crash: Another motorcyclist killed

A man has died in a motorcycle crash at Bentleigh East this morning.

It is believed the collision happened at about 8am when the rider, who was travelling on East Boundary Road, collided with a truck attempting to turn right onto McKinnon Road.

The driver, a man in his 50s, was uninjured and remained at the scene for assistance.

The motorcyclist, aged in his 40s, died at the scene.

That death takes the Victorian road toll to 116, far in excess of the 76 this time last year.

The man is the second motorcyclist to die in Melbourne’s east this week, following a Monday’s collision on the Monash Freeway.