Bizarre inclusion in Victoria’s QR code rules ‘quietly’ scrapped by government

Neil Mitchell says there’s been a win for common sense in Victoria.

It comes after the program unearthed a bizarre inclusion in the state’s QR code rules.

Under the restrictions, units, flats, townhouses and residential apartment buildings were required to have QR codes for visitors, even if the only shared space on the property is a driveway.

Some body corporates had already charged residents fees to introduce QR codes on their properties.

That requirement has since vanished on the government website.

“Late on Friday, in the middle of the night, the government quietly changed it all with no announcement, no apology,” Neil Mitchell said.

“I think it’s a victory for common sense.”

Press PLAY below to hear Neil Mitchell explain

Picture by Getty iStock