3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • ‘Bizarrely hypocritical’: AFL left in..

‘Bizarrely hypocritical’: AFL left in awkward ASADA predicament

1 hour ago
Sportsday
Football Featured

Gerard Healy has been left gobsmacked after it was revealed ASADA officials would be drug testing AFL players without being tested for COVID-19 first themselves.

The Sportsday host said it was “bizarrely hypocritical and downright negligent” of the drug-testing body, given the strict protocols AFL players (particularly those in the Queensland hub) would be complying with.

The Age’s Michael Gleeson broke the story on Thursday.

He spoke with Sportsday about the matter, revealing the policy meant clubs would either have to break WADA rules, or ASADA rules, no matter what decision they made.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Sportsday
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332