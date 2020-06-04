‘Bizarrely hypocritical’: AFL left in awkward ASADA predicament

Gerard Healy has been left gobsmacked after it was revealed ASADA officials would be drug testing AFL players without being tested for COVID-19 first themselves.

The Sportsday host said it was “bizarrely hypocritical and downright negligent” of the drug-testing body, given the strict protocols AFL players (particularly those in the Queensland hub) would be complying with.

The Age’s Michael Gleeson broke the story on Thursday.

He spoke with Sportsday about the matter, revealing the policy meant clubs would either have to break WADA rules, or ASADA rules, no matter what decision they made.

