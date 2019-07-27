Blues win another one to heap pressure on Adelaide

TODAY’S LINE-UP from 12PM: Tim Lane, Tony Leonard, Jimmy Bartel, Caroline Wilson, Daniel Harford and Jacqui Reed

FULL TIME

Carlton have heaped more misery on Adelaide and under-pressure coach Don Pyke, condemning them to a 27-point loss.

Captain Patrick Cripps played a monster game, collecting 39 touches and kicked a goal.

Levi Casboult kicked three for Carlton.

HALF TIME

It’s all Carlton at the MCG so far as they hold a comfortable 16-point lead at half time.

Adelaide’s troubles of recent times have continued this afternoon, with the Blues looking the better of the two sides in the first half.

Taylor Walker has kept his side in it, booting three goals.

Adelaide Crows assistant coach joined 3AW Football during pre-game.

He explained why Eddie Betts was dropped this week.

LATE CHANGE

Zac Fisher is out for Carlton, with Paddy Dow taking his place.

Adelaide go in as selected.

Carlton CEO Cain Liddle says he can’t forecast when they’ll make a call on naming their next coach.

Speaking on 3AW Football, Liddle said the club was intent on not commentating throughout the process.

“Poor Chris Judd took a slight step outside there and got hammered for two weeks about it,” he said.

“I’m not about to make the same error.”

PREVIEW

For the first time in 2019, Carlton and Adelaide face off!

The back story to this afternoon’s game is fascinating, with the Blues controversially relinquishing their first-round draft pick during last year’s draft in a live trade with the Crows.

But with Adelaide faltering in recent times and Carlton rejuvenated under David Teague, today’s clash is pivotal in the race to deciding the outcomes of that pick swap.

On the field, former Carlton forward Eddie Betts has be dropped by the Crows for the first time in the aftermath of their 21-point loss to Essendon last Friday night.

Who wins?

