3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Bollards at dangerous Southbank intersection..

Bollards at dangerous Southbank intersection hit within a day of installation

9 hours ago
3AW News
Article image for Bollards at dangerous Southbank intersection hit within a day of installation

Image: Nine

The temporary bollards installed after a shocking crash in Southbank last month appear to have failed.

A truck took out the bollards and a street sign, which then smashed the window of a building at the corner of Power Street and City Road in Southbank last night.

It came only 24 hours after the safety measures were installed.

The bollards had been installed to improve safety at the intersection after a B-double hit five people, leaving at least two of them with life threatening injuries last month.

Fortunately, nobody was injured in last night’s incident.

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332