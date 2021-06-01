Bollards at dangerous Southbank intersection hit within a day of installation

Image: Nine

The temporary bollards installed after a shocking crash in Southbank last month appear to have failed.

A truck took out the bollards and a street sign, which then smashed the window of a building at the corner of Power Street and City Road in Southbank last night.

It came only 24 hours after the safety measures were installed.

The bollards had been installed to improve safety at the intersection after a B-double hit five people, leaving at least two of them with life threatening injuries last month.

Fortunately, nobody was injured in last night’s incident.