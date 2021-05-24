‘Brace yourself’: The COVID-19 situation a public health expert says Victorians must prepare for

A public health expert has warned Melburnians to “brace” for the possibility that a previously undetected chain of COVID-19 has been “quietly cooking away”.

Public health physician and Head of the Vaccine and Immunication Research Group at the Doherty Institute, Professor Terry Nolan, says the latest COVID-19 cluster is “likely” linked to the Wollert man who quarantined in South Australia before returning to Victoria and testing positive to the coronavirus.

But it’s possible there’s no link.

“I hope it is linked and I hope we haven’t found another cluster or another chain that has been quietly cooking away there in the background,” he told Ross and Russel.

“I think it’s more likely than not it will be connected, but it may not be, so brace yourself everyone.”

Professor Nolan says while we rely on hotel quarantine leaks are “absolutely inevitable”.

“It’s going to leak and when it leaks we need to basically be prepared for it,” he said.

“There’s only one answer to prepare for it and that’s to get people immunised.”

