Brad Lloyd responds to the damning allegations from Carlton premiership captain

Brad Lloyd, Carlton’s Head of Football, told 3AW the accusations of leaking inside information were upsetting.

It comes after Mark MacLure accused Matthew Lloyd on Fox Footy’s AFL 360 of receiving information from his brother Brad on the Blues’ coaching staff.

“They were false, they hadn’t occurred, they were made up,” Brad Lloyd told 3AW Football.

“I was devastated and I realised I had work to do to get to the assistant coaches and staff to work through the situation.

“Mark called pretty quickly to apologise and I spoke to the producer of the show and said I wanted a retraction of it all.

“Destabilising comments, disappointing and poor, there needs to be greater accountability because you can’t say those things unless you are 100 per cent.”

Image: Michael Willson / AFL Photos