Bradley Hill explains what drew him to St Kilda (and the nervy moments when Fremantle dug in)

Boom St Kilda recruit Bradley Hill says the club’s scope for future improvement was a major factor in his decision to join them.

“I spoke to them pretty early on and looking at their group, there’s a lot of improvement – they’re still quite young, as well – I saw a lot of talent there,” he told Sportsday.

“They were pretty much the first club I spoke to.

“I was pretty excited to move back to Melbourne and play for the Saints.

“It’s been a great move and I’m loving the club so far.”

Hill admits there were a few nervy moments when Fremantle dug its heels in at the trade table.

