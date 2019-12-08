Breakthrough test to help predict babies with cystic fibrosis and spinal muscular atrophy risk

Future Australian parents will be able to use a simple test to screen for serious genetic conditions.

A world-first pilot will see 10,000 Australian couples use a mouth swab to test for genes that increase the chances of spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome and cystic fibrosis.

Professor Martin Delatyki from the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute says noone else in the world is conducting this comprehensive test.

“It certainly gives people options, but this project is very much about finding out about the best way to offer such screening,” Mr Delatyki told Kate and Quarters on 3AW.

“And to give individuals and couples and a choice about whether they’d like to have screening and then, if they do have a high chance of having a child with one of the conditions, choice what to do with that information.”

