Breath test fakes: Report blames targets

5 hours ago
Ross and John

An investigation into the fake roadside breath test scandal has found the state’s road safety policies had the perverse effect of encouraging police to catch fewer drink-drivers.

The investigation by former chief commissioner Neil Comrie was sparked by revelations police had faked about a 500,000 breath tests over five years in order to meet targeting.

Mr Comrie has not laid blame on any individuals nor police command.

Instead, he found the breath-testing target — linked to TAC funding — was largely to blame.

Click PLAY to hear Ross + John discuss the report with Tammy Mills, an Age journalist whose report kickstarted the scandal

The RBT target was increased to 4.5 million in 2017 despite a lack of evidence that it was achievable or would be effective.

In fact, it may have encouraged police to catch fewer drink-drivers as the goal was to see the drink-driving rate decrease.

Police command has accepted all 23 recommendations.

