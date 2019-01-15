Breath test fakes: Report blames targets

An investigation into the fake roadside breath test scandal has found the state’s road safety policies had the perverse effect of encouraging police to catch fewer drink-drivers.

The investigation by former chief commissioner Neil Comrie was sparked by revelations police had faked about a 500,000 breath tests over five years in order to meet targeting.

Mr Comrie has not laid blame on any individuals nor police command.

Instead, he found the breath-testing target — linked to TAC funding — was largely to blame.

Click PLAY to hear Ross + John discuss the report with Tammy Mills, an Age journalist whose report kickstarted the scandal

The RBT target was increased to 4.5 million in 2017 despite a lack of evidence that it was achievable or would be effective.

In fact, it may have encouraged police to catch fewer drink-drivers as the goal was to see the drink-driving rate decrease.

Police command has accepted all 23 recommendations.