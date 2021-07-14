3AW
Brett Ratten reflects on the loss that may have reignited St Kilda’s season

3 hours ago
Article image for Brett Ratten reflects on the loss that may have reignited St Kilda’s season

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten says his playing group returned to training with “real purpose” after they coughed up a 36-point lead against Adelaide in Round 13.

The Saints are unbeaten since that shocking defeat that left most thinking the club’s finals hopes were over.

But they’ve responded with wins over Richmond, Collingwood and the Brisbane Lions.

“That was a horrible, horrible flight home,” Ratten told 3AW.

“There wasn’t much said by anybody, we didn’t get to bed until five o’clock in the morning.

“We had a few players out but we were in a position to win that game and we should have won and to let it slip was the hard bit to swallow.”

Press PLAY below to hear what’s changed since

(Photo by Albert Perez/AFL Photos/via Getty Images)

