Brett Ratten’s simple message about road safety

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Football Featured
St Kilda coach Brett Ratten has a simple message for those getting inside a vehicle.

“I want them to think about the decisions they make,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“And that’s not just the driver.”

Blue arm bands will be worn by footballers, netballers and supporters across Victoria this weekend as part of Road Safety Round.

It’s been almost six years since Ratten lost his 16-year-old son, Cooper, in a car crash.

He opened up to Neil Mitchell about how the death still impacted his family to this day.

Press PLAY below to hear their important discussion

(Photo by Albert Perez/AFL Photos/via Getty Images)

