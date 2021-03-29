3AW
Brisbane boss Greg Swann with the latest developments on the Lions’ stay in Victoria

4 hours ago
Brisbane boss Greg Swann says the Lions are unlikely to return to Queensland until Round 5 at the earliest.

The club is stuck in Victoria due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Brisbane.

Speaking on 3AW, Swann said the Lions were “more than likely” to remain in Victoria following Thursday night’s clash with Collingwood that has been moved to Marvel Stadium from the Gabba.

The Lions play the Western Bulldogs at Ballarat the following Saturday.

“Hopefully they can get it under control, back in Brisbane, but at this stage, we’ll be here for that I period, I think,” Swann said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

(Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

