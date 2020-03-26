Brisbane boss reflects on ‘worst day in my working life’

Brisbane Lions chief Greg Swann says he’s been encouraged by the “collegiate” nature of discussions involving all clubs during the coronavirus crisis.

Swann, who’ll join Sportsday as a regular guest while the AFL season is in hiatus, said he hoped all 18 clubs survived the impending financial hardship.

And he said that view was a common one among club CEOs.

“Everybody is trying to make sure everybody is in a similar position, as in we can all survive,” Swann told 3AW.

The experienced footy administrator opened up on the tough week he’d had at the club.

The Lions have let about 75 staff members go.

“There’s no doubt it was the worst day in my working life, that’s for sure,” he said.

PIC: The Age