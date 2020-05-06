3AW
Brisbane chief expects ‘severe’ penalties for those who break bio-security rules

3 hours ago
Sportsday
Football Featured

Brisbane chief executive Greg Swann says any player who “deliberately” flouts bio-security protocols when the AFL season resumes should be suspended for “at least” 10 games.

It comes following a handful of incidents of professional footballers (of a number of codes) breaking social distancing measures during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Speaking on Sportsday, the Lions boss said there was too much at stake for players to muck up now.

“There’s been a little bit of discussion about that,” Swann said.

“Severe is the word.

“I don’t think it’ll be a fine, or slap on the wrist.

“If somebody deliberately went out of their way to buck the system, I think it would be a severe penalty and from my point of view rightly so.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

(Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

